Kraken 5K by labpotter
Kraken 5K

2nd year running the Kraken 5K around Green Lake. Proud of my run. Afterwards I went back to the car and got one of my high school yearbooks. Last season I realized that one of the Kraken announcers Everett Fitzhugh went to high school with me. He was a senior my freshman year. I walked up to him a asked him to sign my yearbook, he gave me a kinda weird look, then freaked out saying "wait that's my yearbook" LOL yeah I explained we went to school together and he got a kick out of signing his senior picture for me!
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

@labpotter
