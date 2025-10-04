Kraken 5K

2nd year running the Kraken 5K around Green Lake. Proud of my run. Afterwards I went back to the car and got one of my high school yearbooks. Last season I realized that one of the Kraken announcers Everett Fitzhugh went to high school with me. He was a senior my freshman year. I walked up to him a asked him to sign my yearbook, he gave me a kinda weird look, then freaked out saying "wait that's my yearbook" LOL yeah I explained we went to school together and he got a kick out of signing his senior picture for me!

