Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

On the 13th night of Halloween I watched Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight. Its a Polish film but I watched it dubbed and yikes the voice acting is bad! The overall plot was good and the movie was good, but the voice acting took me right out. We can get into an entire debate over dubbed vs subbed but I personally will always pick dubbed because its easier to watch when I'm not focused on reading and missing the visuals 🤷🏼‍♀️



Also my new giant opossum plushie is great for scary movie cuddling, especially when Ariel joins the pile.