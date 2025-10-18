Previous
Oddities & Curiosities Expo by labpotter
Oddities & Curiosities Expo

Rich, Nikki, and I went to the oddities expo again, and this year I got a opossum skull. It was the cheapest opossum skull but was really rough. I took it home, washed it and them bleached it for a couple days.
