Gave up by labpotter
Photo 3406

Gave up

Got a cheep Rumi wig off amazon. It's not as thick or long as I wanted, but it is something I can actually wear unlike the wig I still haven't finished.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
