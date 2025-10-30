Previous
Last minute prop by labpotter
Photo 3411

Last minute prop

I decided to make a last minute 3D printed sword. I got new glow in the dark filament and it turned out fantastically.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
Photo Details

