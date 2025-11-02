Previous
Next
Tattoo by labpotter
Photo 3351

Tattoo

Designing and trying out my newest tattoo. I really like this inkbox tattoo but I wanted more of a line art. I ended up turning it into stickers on my cricut so that I could make a final decision on size and placement.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
933% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact