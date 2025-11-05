Sign up
Photo 3354
Birthday at the rink
Rich took me to a hockey game for my birthday! It was a glow-in-the-dark "Abyss" third jersey night! The preshow was awesome, the game less so. We got destroyed by the sharks :( 6-1 final score... Still a good night but damn.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Leslie
ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
