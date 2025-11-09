Previous
Leaving Alaska by labpotter
Leaving Alaska

It was a very short trip and the only moose I got to see was the one at the airport :( It was very snowy and gross outside and they had to deice our plane before we could take off. Haven't been anywhere with that much snow in a long time.
