Previous
Next
Sailing quilt by labpotter
Photo 3365

Sailing quilt

I don't have enough t-shirts for my dad's t-shirt quilt so I'm thinking of making some sailboat blocks to add to it.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
936% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact