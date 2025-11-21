Previous
Cat cuddles by labpotter
Photo 3368

Cat cuddles

Chilled with the girls and the fireplace, still working on more bracelets.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
