JERSEYS! by labpotter
Photo 3369

JERSEYS!

No one has been able to find these jerseys and everyone in the Torrent fan pages have been posting when they find them. Someone posted that they were at Dick's Sporting Goods and they were! Rich and I both got a Jersey and they look soooo good!
23rd November 2025 23rd Nov 25

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
