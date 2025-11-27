Previous
Next
Happy Thanksgiving by labpotter
Photo 3375

Happy Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving was a Kevin's house this year. We got there a bit early to help set up the new lights in his guest bathroom, then killed time at the marina. Dinner was great, and I kept myself occupied making another torrent bracelet.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
939% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact