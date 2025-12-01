Previous
More Leftovers by labpotter
Photo 3379

More Leftovers

So many thanksgiving leftovers. Rich and I realized that we hadn't had any stuffing, so we went out and got some. It's like making homemade Valhalla thanksgetting sandwiches.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Leslie

@labpotter
