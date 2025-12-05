Previous
Next
BotF by labpotter
Photo 3353

BotF

Day one of Season 6, Holiday Edition of Battle of the Fandoms. Team Snow What. Team for snow sports and activities. I figured since I love hockey and skiing it was the right team for me.

They changed the rules so cap is 10 miles a day instead of 15. Got 2 midnight miles, then got the rest throughout the day. Got to see this year's candy cane lane.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
926% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact