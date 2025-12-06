Red Wings and Wigs

Rich always gets me tickets to the Wings game when they play in Seattle and it usually lands around our anniversary in Feb, but because of the Olympics this year the schedule is all messed up so the game was today. As always I had a blast rooting for both teams, but the wings won 4-3. It was an awesome game though.



After the game we went straight to Admiral Pub for Richard's birthday, and he asked everyone to wear wigs, So Rich wore my Nana wig, and I wore my Jessie wig from my team rocket cosplay.