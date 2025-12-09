Previous
CryoLounge by labpotter
Photo 3357

CryoLounge

The gym had been closed for a bit and when they reopened they added a new chair to the black card backroom. This is SO AMAZING during Botf. After so many miles getting to do a cold treatment on my legs and still get a calf massage.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
