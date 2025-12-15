Rohlicky

This is my 3rd year making Czech rohlicky for my family, but my first time making it alone. Usually I get together with friends who are better bakers with me and they help but I was stick on the 11th when we planned to meet up so I was on my own. It took more than 4 hours to make and I was exhausted by the time I was done. But I did it and I think it was my best batch ever. I doubled the filling and I think I'm gonna keep doing that from now on. Now to box them up and ship them to my parents, aunts and uncles.