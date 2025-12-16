Previous
Last minute shopping by labpotter
Photo 3364

Last minute shopping

Sent out the rohlicky, and a few other gifts and while I was out and about I stopped at the mall to pick up a few last minute gifts. Didn't end up getting this but my mum would have loved it. Had to snap a pic to remind me for later.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Leslie

