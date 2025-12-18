Previous
Next
Red Robin by labpotter
Photo 3365

Red Robin

Rich and I went out for dinner with Kevin for his birthday!
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
927% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact