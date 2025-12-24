Previous
White Elephant by labpotter
Photo 3372

White Elephant

At Rich's mom's house we always do a white elephant for christmas. This year I got an awesome gift - a tortilla blanket! I was stoked! But it got stolen :( That's the way it goes. But I might need to get one for myself.
24th December 2025

Leslie

ace
labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
