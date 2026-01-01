Previous
Happy New Year by labpotter
Photo 3350

Happy New Year

Woke up in Kona for the new year and went to Waikoloa beach, looked through the king's shops and had a great dinner and dessert at Foster's Kitchen. Finished the night introducing Hope and Matt to So Clover!
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

