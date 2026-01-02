All the friends are here

Woke up, packed all our stuff to change airbnb and left they guys with the car. Hope and I walked to free yoga on the beach, then to Kamakahonu beach by King Kamehameha Hotel. We had gotten snorkels and there were SO MANY fish to see! The guys picked us up in a new car rental and we let Hope have a bit longer on the beach while we got lunch and drinks at Big Kahuna. Then we all went to pick up Heidi and Jeff from the airport, and Costco to pick up food for the week. Went to Umekes fish market bar & grill for dinner. We all crashed hard after that and it was an early night. Rich and I picked the loft space in the new airbnb because it had a spiral staircase!