Farm to night ray tours

started the day with a coffee tour (that what Hope said), ended up at Greenwell Farms farm tour. It was actually really cool, and we saw way more than just coffee (but we did get to sample a lot of coffee - to nobody's surprise I loved the mac nut flavored coffee the best).



Did some shopping and exploring in Kona again. I found my new favorite artist Roy Tabora who makes amazing landscape paintings where the light looks like it's shining through the painting. Got more coffee and lunch at Kai Eats + Drinks then back to the airbnb for a break. The rest of the group hit the pool and the hot tub but this was my moment to be alone, unwind, and nap in peace. Needed it to go out at 8pm for a night manta ray snorkeling tour with Sea Paradise.



It was an amazing experience! The rays got so close to us that two actually brushed against me! Also they are huge! They can get up to 8ft wide!