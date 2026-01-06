Mauna Lani Beach Club

We intended to go to a black sand beach, but got too late of a start and the parking lot was full. Attempted to walk to it (like 3 miles!) and didn't end up getting very far. Instead we walked around the Kalahuipua'a Fishponds down to the beach at Mauna Lani beach club. It ended up being for the best. The beach was great and there was a bar right there!! Finally got my piña coladas on the beach! We did eventually drive back to the 49 Black Sand beach and it was cool I guess, but the beach club was way better. We did see a whale spouting in the distance on that beach right before we left. Went back to Kona for dinner at Quinn's Almost by the Sea (and it was a Green Bay Packers bar?). Heard frogs there and I swear they sound just like a fake bird recording. lol