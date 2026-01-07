Hilo

Rich, Matt, and I took the car out to Hilo. Got there ridiculously early in the hopes of going to Kawamoto Store. But it was closed for the holiday :( Instead we went to the market and got some shopping and I got spam musubi :) I also got two new tank tops from local artists!



From there the three of us went ziplining at Botanical World Adventure! It was maybe a little overpriced but so much fun and had amazing views!



Since we were on that side of the island we drove the saddle up to Mauna Kea. Well we made it to the Maunakea Visitor Information Station. We did not have the proper vehicle or inclination to drive ALL the way up. Even so at the visitor center we still saw a bit of snow (someone made a snowman!) and we were well above the clouds. The visitor center is at 9,200ft elevation, the peak is about 13,796ft above sea level!!



Picked the rest of the group up on the way back to the airbnb and had leftovers for dinner. We did end up playing a few rounds of skyjo.