Last day in paradise

Today the group split up a bit. Matt took the car up to try to find an owl and watch the sunrise on the north side of the island, Hope went for a morning run, Jeff slept in, Rich stayed to pack, and Heidi and I took the free trolley to Magic sands to meet up with Hope after she ran there. There was still a bit of a walk to the trolley but it wasn't bad.



We stayed on the beach until the boys came to get us for our yoga session at the Cloud Forest Sanctuary. We booked a slow-flow and it was amazing. Being in the forest and feeling the wind blowing. And the sound bath using the sound bowls at the end was better than I've experienced in a studio.



After yoga Rich and I dropped the group off at dinner and we made a last minute costco run for cheaper food gifts for people back home. Then he and I went downtown to make a last run at the ABC stores there. My mum decided to request a specific souvenir but didn't tell us until the last day. But luckily we were able to find it for her!



Then back to the airbnb to pack :(