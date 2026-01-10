Sign up
Photo 3359
Sleep
After so much activity in Hawaii I needed a vacation from my vacation. Slept all day. Literally did nothing but sleep and eat. Woke up at 4:30pm ate and went back to bed. Slept for at least 16+ hours straight last night.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
