Previous
Next
New song on repeat by labpotter
Photo 3360

New song on repeat

I find a lot of my music through Rich and he found another banger. He played Cardboard Crowns in his car and I ran to save it on spotify. Ended up listening to All of Faceless Strangers' last two albums and found my new song. I've listened to nothing but Coast Kids on repeat since then. Even found them on Tiktok to follow them and comment to let them know of my new obsession.

Don't know what it is about the song, something about it just hits right.

Spent the day picking picture for this project. Made all the collages Jan 1-9 made.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
921% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact