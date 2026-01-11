New song on repeat

I find a lot of my music through Rich and he found another banger. He played Cardboard Crowns in his car and I ran to save it on spotify. Ended up listening to All of Faceless Strangers' last two albums and found my new song. I've listened to nothing but Coast Kids on repeat since then. Even found them on Tiktok to follow them and comment to let them know of my new obsession.



Don't know what it is about the song, something about it just hits right.



Spent the day picking picture for this project. Made all the collages Jan 1-9 made.