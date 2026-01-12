Previous
Next
Hella Productive by labpotter
Photo 3361

Hella Productive

It's amazing what I can do when I take my meds lol. I was crazy productive today - waking up early to do laundry, empty the dishwasher, pick up photos for our new gallery bathroom walls, and finally took down our christmas decorations. I usually like getting them down right after new years but since we were gone for new years I really only left them up for 2 days after we got back, that's really not bad at all.

I like this photo because it shows the corner the tree was just in, and how flipping cute Ariel is with her dad.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
921% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact