Hella Productive

It's amazing what I can do when I take my meds lol. I was crazy productive today - waking up early to do laundry, empty the dishwasher, pick up photos for our new gallery bathroom walls, and finally took down our christmas decorations. I usually like getting them down right after new years but since we were gone for new years I really only left them up for 2 days after we got back, that's really not bad at all.



I like this photo because it shows the corner the tree was just in, and how flipping cute Ariel is with her dad.