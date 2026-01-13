Previous
New journal...who dis? by labpotter
New journal...who dis?

Spent time in Hawaii looking for a new journal for the new year, didn't find anything I wanted. Found this one yesterday and got started right away. I'm ready to be the type of person that journals again.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area
