Previous
Next
Embroidery! by labpotter
Photo 3379

Embroidery!

Working on Nikki's jacket again, realized I've been working on it for far too long and need to get it done. Used my new machine to make two embroideries I got off etsy. (the skeleton riding the shark).
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
926% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact