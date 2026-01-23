Previous
Wildrose
Wildrose

I really wanted to go out dancing on friday and reached out to a few friends but no takers. So instead I dragged Rich out with me (to DD). We went to the lesbian bar Wildrose and I got to dance and drink.
Leslie

