Another attempt by labpotter
141 / 365

Another attempt

I've decided on the double hat and took a screenshot from the game to focus on. I frogged my original hat, restitched an attempt at the double hat and frogged that too... Try and try again.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
