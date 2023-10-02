Previous
Next
Work on the flight to MI by labpotter
174 / 365

Work on the flight to MI

I love cross stitching on airplanes! Just listen to an audiobook and get a good chunk of work done.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise