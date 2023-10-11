Sign up
176 / 365
Flying home
More work done on my cross stitch on the flight from MI to WA. Didn't work the entire flight because it was very late and I ended up getting a little sleep.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Leslie
ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
