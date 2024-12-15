Sign up
51 / 365
IMG_9373
Found on one of my vintage postcards - stamp with a very young Queen Elizabeth, postmarked 1955, two years after her coronation.
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (5th generation)
Taken
16th December 2024 9:22pm
Barb
ace
Love this! I imagine any stamp collector would love it, too! :-)
December 17th, 2024
