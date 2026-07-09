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Hoover Dam
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Lee
@lacbeck
Amateur “iPhone photographer” :) I love beautiful and interesting photography and appreciate all of you who are capturing these moments for the rest of us...
147
photos
10
followers
13
following
40% complete
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0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th July 2026 1:48pm
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