Маяк Токаревского by ladapolyanskaya
1 / 365

Маяк Токаревского

Моя первая ночная съёмка.было холодно, но жутко интересно)) . С удовольствием выслушаю комментарии опытных фотографов и подсказки по параметрами сьемки
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Лада Поля...

@ladapolyanskaya
