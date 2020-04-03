Previous
Friday evening 3 April 2020 by ladybourque
Friday evening 3 April 2020

Out the window, NYC. One of my favourite views! Wondering WHY #45 told 3M to not ship N-95 masks to Canada. We are good neighbours!🇨🇦
