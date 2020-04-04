Previous
A beautiful day from our living room! by ladybourque
A beautiful day from our living room!

People are taking the ‘Stay at Home’ program very seriously. This virus seems determined! Unfortunately, it is SO quiet, no kids anywhere! I miss that!! Coming from a large family I am used to good healthy noise!!
Have good days!!! Be safe!!
