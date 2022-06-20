Sign up
BMW F650GS & Roses
It's Ride to Work Day but since I'm retired there is no work to ride to. I rode to a motorcycle riders meetup instead. When I parked the bike at the end of the day I snapped this shot.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
Views
5
365
DMC-TS30
20th June 2022 6:36pm
flowers
motorcycle
roses
