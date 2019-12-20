Previous
Sunrise 🌄 by ladydeirdre
13 / 365

Sunrise 🌄

Сегодня опять был красивый рассвет. По работе заполнила все бумажки, но сдавать таки пойду в понедельник.
Все ещё пытаюсь выздороветь.
Deirdre

