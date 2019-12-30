Previous
Snow! by ladydeirdre
22 / 365

Snow!

Ура! Выпал снег!
Я отработала последний день в этом году. Новогодние каникулы начались!

Hurrah! Snow!
I worked the last day this year. New Year holidays have begun!
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Deirdre

Dmitry Gordienko
Поздравляю со снегом и начавшимися каникулами!!! ♥
December 30th, 2019  
Deirdre ace
@gmigor спасибо!
December 30th, 2019  
