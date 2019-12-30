Sign up
22 / 365
Snow!
Ура! Выпал снег!
Я отработала последний день в этом году. Новогодние каникулы начались!
Hurrah! Snow!
I worked the last day this year. New Year holidays have begun!
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
2
0
Deirdre
ace
@ladydeirdre
Hello! I came here from a Russian-language project that closed. I don't know much English, so I use a translator and apologize for...
22
photos
16
followers
17
following
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
30th December 2019 2:47pm
Dmitry Gordienko
Поздравляю со снегом и начавшимися каникулами!!! ♥
December 30th, 2019
Deirdre
ace
@gmigor
спасибо!
December 30th, 2019
