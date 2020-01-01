Previous
Next
by ladydeirdre
24 / 365

Первое утро 2020 года.
День прошёл за разговорами, прослушиванием музыки и легким застольем..

The first morning of 2020.
The day passed for talking, listening to music and a light feast ..
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Deirdre

ace
@ladydeirdre
Hello! I came here from a Russian-language project that closed. I don't know much English, so I use a translator and apologize for...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise