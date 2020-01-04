Previous
by ladydeirdre
27 / 365

Отдыхаю, читаю «Я - Легенда». Теперь я тоже в шоке от различий с фильмом) да и фильм кажется теперь доброй сказкой, по сравнению с книжным отчаянием.

I rest, read "I am Legend." Now I am also shocked by the differences with the film) and the film now seems like a good fairy tale, compared to book despair.
Deirdre

@ladydeirdre
Hello! I came here from a Russian-language project that closed. I don't know much English, so I use a translator and apologize for...
