Отдыхаю, читаю «Я - Легенда». Теперь я тоже в шоке от различий с фильмом) да и фильм кажется теперь доброй сказкой, по сравнению с книжным отчаянием.



I rest, read "I am Legend." Now I am also shocked by the differences with the film) and the film now seems like a good fairy tale, compared to book despair.

