by ladydeirdre
32 / 365

Утром был снегопад, было красиво.
На работу было вставать сегодня тяжело... Но день прошёл хорошо.


In the morning it was snowing, it was beautiful.
It was hard to get to work today ... But the day went well.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Deirdre

ace
@ladydeirdre
Hello! I came here from a Russian-language project that closed. I don't know much English, so I use a translator and apologize for...
8% complete

