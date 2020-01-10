Previous
Good morning from my cat. by ladydeirdre
33 / 365

Good morning from my cat.

Пока я собиралась на работу, Феня дразнила меня своим сладким сном:) Сегодня опять тяжело было проснуться на работу. Хорошо, что завтра уже выходной!

While I was going to work, Fenya teased me with her sweet dream :) Today it was hard again to wake up for work. It’s good that tomorrow is a day off!
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Deirdre

@ladydeirdre
Hello! I came here from a Russian-language project that closed. I don't know much English, so I use a translator and apologize for...
