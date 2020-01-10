Sign up
Good morning from my cat.
Пока я собиралась на работу, Феня дразнила меня своим сладким сном:) Сегодня опять тяжело было проснуться на работу. Хорошо, что завтра уже выходной!
While I was going to work, Fenya teased me with her sweet dream :) Today it was hard again to wake up for work. It’s good that tomorrow is a day off!
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Deirdre
ace
@ladydeirdre
Hello! I came here from a Russian-language project that closed. I don't know much English, so I use a translator and apologize for...
33
photos
19
followers
21
following
2
365
iPhone XS
10th January 2020 8:04am
cat
