Previous
Next
Chocolate by ladydeirdre
37 / 365

Chocolate

Как только я сажусь на диету, меня начинают подкармливать выпечкой и шоколадками. Даже на работе😁 Ну и здорово, главное знать меру.
Вкусный презент от заведующего соседней лаборатории.

As soon as I go on a diet, they start feeding me pastries and chocolates. Even at work😁 Well, great, the main thing is to know the measure.
A delicious present from the head of a nearby laboratory.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Deirdre

ace
@ladydeirdre
Hello! I came here from a Russian-language project that closed. I don't know much English, so I use a translator and apologize for...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise