Chocolate
Как только я сажусь на диету, меня начинают подкармливать выпечкой и шоколадками. Даже на работе😁 Ну и здорово, главное знать меру.
Вкусный презент от заведующего соседней лаборатории.
As soon as I go on a diet, they start feeding me pastries and chocolates. Even at work😁 Well, great, the main thing is to know the measure.
A delicious present from the head of a nearby laboratory.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
Deirdre
ace
@ladydeirdre
Hello! I came here from a Russian-language project that closed. I don't know much English, so I use a translator and apologize for...
