Теперь у меня есть макролинзы и для супермакро и для более общих планов, но тоже макро. В общем я очень довольна:)

Вечер пятницы проводим с мужем за фильмами с пивом:)



Now I have macro lenses for more general planned, but also macro. In general, I am very satisfied :)

Friday evening we spend with my husband for films with beer :)