by ladydeirdre
Теперь у меня есть макролинзы и для супермакро и для более общих планов, но тоже макро. В общем я очень довольна:)
Вечер пятницы проводим с мужем за фильмами с пивом:)

Now I have macro lenses for more general planned, but also macro. In general, I am very satisfied :)
  Friday evening we spend with my husband for films with beer :)
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Deirdre

@ladydeirdre
Hello! I came here from a Russian-language project that closed. I don't know much English, so I use a translator and apologize for...
