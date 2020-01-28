Garlands are removed.

Убрала сегодня елку и прочие Новогодние украшения. Новый Год - мой любимый праздник, потому всегда немного грустно убирать это все, ведь это значит, что Новогодние праздники кончились. Остались ещё снежинки на окнах, но ими займусь потом.

По здоровью вроде бы все лучше. Хотя на счёт лимфоузла не пойму. Он это болит или отёк. Или так пока и должно быть вообще..



I cleaned the Christmas tree and other New Year decorations today. New Year is my favorite holiday, therefore it is always a little sad to clean it all up, because it means that the New Year holidays are over. There were still snowflakes on the windows, but I’ll deal with them later.

Health seems to be getting better. Although at the expense of the lymph node I do not understand. It hurts or swells. Or so it should be at all ..